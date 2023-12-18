Brig. Gen. Jennifer Mitchell pins on second star during promotion ceremony

Maj. Gen. Jennifer R. Mitchell, right, deputy director for counter threats and international cooperation in the Directorate for Strategy, Plans and Policy, Joint Staff J5, at the Pentagon, and her nephew, Sgt. Derrick Smith, stand for a photo following her promotion to major general during a ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 28, 2023. Mitchell enlisted in the Ohio Army National Guard as a private in 1991 as a water purification specialist, then received her commission through Officer Candidate School in 1996. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

