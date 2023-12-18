Bliss welcomes Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl schools before annual El Paso football bowl game

University of Notre Dame football student-athletes pass under the entrance of the multi-million dollar simulator center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 27, 2023. As part of their Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl experience, football players from Notre Dame and Oregon State University came on post for an afternoon of hands-on, battle-action simulators and to spend time with today's Soldiers. The schools will face off in the annual college football bowl game in El Paso, Texas, Dec. 29.

