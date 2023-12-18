Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss welcomes Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl schools before annual El Paso football bowl game [Image 2 of 8]

    Bliss welcomes Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl schools before annual El Paso football bowl game

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    A University of Notre Dame student-athlete takes his turn on the Engagement Skills Trainer 2000 at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 27, 2023. As part of their Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl experience, football players from Notre Dame and Oregon State University came on post for an afternoon of hands-on, battle-action simulators and to spend time with today's Soldiers. The schools will face off in El Paso, Texas, Dec. 29.

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US
