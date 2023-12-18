Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss welcomes Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl schools before annual El Paso football bowl game [Image 3 of 8]

    Bliss welcomes Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl schools before annual El Paso football bowl game

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Oregon State University football players grab a photo opportunity atop a 1st Battalion, 77th Armored Regiment Abrams Main Battle Tank at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 27, 2023. Oregon State and University of Notre Dame football players and staff came on post for an afternoon of sims and to hang out with today's Soldiers as a part of their visit to the Sun City. The schools will face off in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, Dec. 29.

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US
