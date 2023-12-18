Bliss welcomes Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl schools before annual El Paso football bowl game

Oregon State University football players huddle around a 3rd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment "Heavy Cav" Black Hawk at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 27, 2023. Oregon State and University of Notre Dame football players and staff came on post for an afternoon of sims and to hang out with today's Soldiers as part of their visit to the Sun City. The schools will face off in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, an annual college football bowl game, in El Paso, Texas, Dec. 29.

