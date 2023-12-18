Bliss welcomes Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl schools before annual El Paso football bowl game

An Oregon State University student-athlete grabs a photo opportunity from inside of a 1st Battalion, 77th Armored Regiment Abrams Main Battle Tank at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 27, 2023. Oregon State and University of Notre Dame football players and staff came on post for an afternoon of sims and to hang out with today's Soldiers as a part of their visit to the Sun City. The schools will face off in the annual college football bowl game in El Paso, Texas, Dec. 29

