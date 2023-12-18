Bliss welcomes Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl schools before annual El Paso football bowl game

University of Notre Dame football student-athletes breach a door outside of a trainer at the multi-million dollar simulator center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 27, 2023. As part of their Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl experience, football players from Notre Dame and Oregon State University came on post for an afternoon of hands-on, battle-action simulators and to spend time with today's Soldiers. The schools will face off in El Paso, Texas, Dec. 29.

