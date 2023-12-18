USS Spruance conducts material inspection

SAN DIEGO (Oct. 31, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) read an instruction as the ship conducts exercises off the coast of San Diego Oct. 31, 2023. While underway, Spruance conducted multiple exercises as part of a mid-cycle evaluation with the Type Commander Material Inspection Team (TMIT), which is used to examine and evaluate a ship’s ability to conduct missions and last its full life cycle.

