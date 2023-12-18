Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Spruance conducts material inspection [Image 5 of 17]

    USS Spruance conducts material inspection

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Oct. 31, 2023) – Ensign Quinten Ameris, Sonar Division Officer assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), checks the distance to a buoy as the ship gets underway from Naval Base San Diego Oct. 31, 2023. While underway, Spruance conducted multiple exercises as part of a mid-cycle evaluation with the Type Commander Material Inspection Team (TMIT), which is used to examine and evaluate a ship’s ability to conduct missions and last its full life cycle.

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 12:54
    Photo ID: 8182682
    VIRIN: 231031-N-UN585-1096
    Resolution: 6293x4193
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    This work, USS Spruance conducts material inspection [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    USS Spruance
    surface warriors
    warfighting culture

