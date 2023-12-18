SAN DIEGO (Oct. 31, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) leaves the San Diego Bay Oct. 31, 2023. While underway, Spruance conducted multiple exercises as part of a mid-cycle evaluation with the Type Commander Material Inspection Team (TMIT), which is used to examine and evaluate a ship’s ability to conduct missions and last its full life cycle.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 12:53
|Photo ID:
|8182687
|VIRIN:
|231031-N-UN585-1176
|Resolution:
|6165x4108
|Size:
|6.34 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Spruance conducts material inspection [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
