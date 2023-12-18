USS Spruance conducts material inspection

SAN DIEGO (Oct. 31, 2023) – Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Vo, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), steers the ship as it gets underway from Naval Base San Diego Oct. 31, 2023. While underway, Spruance conducted multiple exercises as part of a mid-cycle evaluation with the Type Commander Material Inspection Team (TMIT), which is used to examine and evaluate a ship’s ability to conduct missions and last its full life cycle.

