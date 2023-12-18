SAN DIEGO (Oct. 31, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) man the bridge as the ship gets underway from Naval Base San Diego Oct. 31, 2023. While underway, Spruance conducted multiple exercises as part of a mid-cycle evaluation with the Type Commander Material Inspection Team (TMIT), which is used to examine and evaluate a ship’s ability to conduct missions and last its full life cycle.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 12:53 Photo ID: 8182685 VIRIN: 231031-N-UN585-1144 Resolution: 5372x3579 Size: 2.99 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Spruance conducts material inspection [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.