    1-62 Return form deployment [Image 8 of 8]

    1-62 Return form deployment

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery, take their equipment to their vehicles at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023. Soldiers' equipment before the ceremony was laid out for soldiers to pick up after the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 02:56
    Photo ID: 8182340
    VIRIN: 230929-A-LX406-1352
    Resolution: 4673x3115
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-62 Return form deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Redeployment
    Military Families
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    III Corps
    32nd Army Air & Missile Defense Command
    Fort Cavazos

