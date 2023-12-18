1-62 Return form deployment

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery, take their equipment to their vehicles at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023. Soldiers' equipment before the ceremony was laid out for soldiers to pick up after the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)
