1-62 Return form deployment

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery, stand in formation as their battalion colors are uncased at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023. The casing of the colors ceremony signifies a garrison unit’s headquarters and its subordinate units’ preparation for upcoming operations in a deployed environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

