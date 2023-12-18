U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery, hold signs welcoming home their friends after the casing ceremony at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023. After the ceremony, soldiers were greeted by their loved ones. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)
This work, 1-62 Return form deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Christopher Neu
