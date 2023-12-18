1-62 Return form deployment

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery, pose for a group photo at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023. Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery, had been deployed and were coming home after the deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

