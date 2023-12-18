U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery, stand in formation and salute the flag at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023. U.S. Soldiers salute the U.S. flag to show loyalty and respect to their country. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 02:56 Photo ID: 8182333 VIRIN: 230929-A-LX406-1197 Resolution: 6432x4288 Size: 3.3 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-62 Return form deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.