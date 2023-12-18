U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery, stand in formation and salute the flag at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023. U.S. Soldiers salute the U.S. flag to show loyalty and respect to their country. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 02:56
|Photo ID:
|8182333
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-LX406-1197
|Resolution:
|6432x4288
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-62 Return form deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT