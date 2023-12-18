U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery, poses for a family photo after the casing ceremony at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023. After the ceremony, soldiers were greeted by their loved ones. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 02:56 Photo ID: 8182338 VIRIN: 230929-A-LX406-1328 Resolution: 6064x4043 Size: 3.55 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-62 Return form deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.