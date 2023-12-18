U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery, poses for a family photo after the casing ceremony at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023. After the ceremony, soldiers were greeted by their loved ones. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 02:56
|Photo ID:
|8182338
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-LX406-1328
|Resolution:
|6064x4043
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-62 Return form deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT