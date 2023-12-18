Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30 Marines across Okinawa molded into Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructors upon completion of MAI Course [Image 3 of 5]

    30 Marines across Okinawa molded into Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructors upon completion of MAI Course

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    Photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines in Squad 2, Class 28-24, of a Martial Arts Instructor Course sprint to one of their final stations during the culminating event on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2023. The MAI course is a three-week course that implements physical training and academic instruction for instructor trainees. The demanding physical intensity prepares trainees to perform Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques through the different elements of war. Coursework evaluations ensure that all newly graduated instructors have more than enough knowledge to carefully supervise and instruct Marines who are looking to make MCMAP belt advancements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

    TAGS

    Martial Arts
    Okinawa
    MAI
    MCMAP
    MAIT
    III MEF

