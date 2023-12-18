U.S. Marines in Squad 2, Class 28-24, of a Martial Arts Instructor Course ruck to one of their final stations during the culminating event on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2023. The MAI course is a three-week course that implements physical training and academic instruction for instructor trainees. The demanding physical intensity prepares trainees to perform Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques through the different elements of war. Coursework evaluations ensure that all newly graduated instructors have more than enough knowledge to carefully supervise and instruct Marines who are looking to make MCMAP belt advancements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.0741 Date Posted: 12.27.2023 21:17 Photo ID: 8182192 VIRIN: 231214-M-DJ385-5026 Resolution: 6781x4523 Size: 22.22 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30 Marines across Okinawa molded into Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructors upon completion of MAI Course [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Thomas Sheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.