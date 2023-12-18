U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Levi Wolf, lead instructor of Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor Course Class 28-24, gives Marines their final task before graduating a Martial Arts Instructor Course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2023. The MAI course is a three-week course that implements physical training and academic instruction for instructor trainees. The demanding physical intensity prepares trainees to perform Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques through the different elements of war. Coursework evaluations ensure that all newly graduated instructors have more than enough knowledge to carefully supervise and instruct Marines who are looking to make MCMAP belt advancements. Wolf is a native of Chicago, Ill. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

Date Taken: 12.14.2023
Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
30 Marines across Okinawa molded into Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructors upon completion of MAI Course, by Cpl Thomas Sheng