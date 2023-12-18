30 Marines across Okinawa molded into Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructors upon completion of MAI Course

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations pacific, pose for a group photo after receiving their new Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor Belts on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2023. The MAI course is a three-week course that implements physical training and academic instruction for instructor trainees. The demanding physical intensity prepares trainees to perform Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques through the different elements of war. Coursework evaluations ensure that all newly graduated instructors have more than enough knowledge to carefully supervise and instruct Marines who are looking to make MCMAP belt advancements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

