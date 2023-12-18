U.S. Marines 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, grapple during the culminating event of a Martial Arts Instructor Course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2023. The MAI course is a three-week course that implements physical training and academic instruction for instructor trainees. The demanding physical intensity prepares trainees to perform Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques through the different elements of war. Coursework evaluations ensure that all newly graduated instructors have more than enough knowledge to carefully supervise and instruct Marines who are looking to make MCMAP belt advancements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.1295 Date Posted: 12.27.2023 21:15 Photo ID: 8182195 VIRIN: 231214-M-DJ385-5028 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 39.46 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30 Marines across Okinawa molded into Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructors upon completion of MAI Course [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Thomas Sheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.