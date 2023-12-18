U.S. Army Soldiers along with partner nations and allies compete in an Expert Soldier Badge, Expert Field Medical Badge, and Expert Infantry Badge competition Nov. 10, 2023 in Germany. Eight Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade made it through the whole competition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Date Posted: 12.27.2023 09:46 Photo ID: 8181686 VIRIN: 231110-A-TQ044-6788 Resolution: 6300x4200 Size: 22.03 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, E3B [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.