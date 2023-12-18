Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E3B

    GERMANY

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Erin Conway 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers along with partner nations and allies compete in an Expert Soldier Badge, Expert Field Medical Badge, and Expert Infantry Badge competition Nov. 10, 2023 in Germany. Eight Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade made it through the whole competition.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 09:46
    Photo ID: 8181686
    VIRIN: 231110-A-TQ044-6788
    Resolution: 6300x4200
    Size: 22.03 MB
    Location: DE
    #winningmatters #steelrain #e3b

