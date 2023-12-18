U.S. Army Soldiers along with partner nations and allies compete in an Expert Soldier Badge, Expert Field Medical Badge, and Expert Infantry Badge competition Nov. 10, 2023 in Germany. Competitors who made it through with no mistakes earned the title "True Blue."

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Date Posted: 12.27.2023 09:46 Photo ID: 8181685 VIRIN: 231110-A-TQ044-1082 Resolution: 6653x4435 Size: 27.08 MB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, E3B Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.