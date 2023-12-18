Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E3B Competition [Image 2 of 7]

    E3B Competition

    GERMANY

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Erin Conway 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    Cpt. Benjamin Do, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, receives a coin from Command Sgt. Maj. David Cutshall, brigade CSM, during the E3B award ceremony Nov. 10, 2023, in Germany. Do and seven other 3-27FAR Soldiers earned their expert soldier badge and one earned his expert field medical badge.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Location: DE
