E3B Competition

U.S. Army Soldiers along with partner nations and allies compete in an Expert Soldier Badge, Expert Field Medical Badge, and Expert Infantry Badge competition Nov. 10, 2023 in Germany. The competition started with 555 Soldiers competing for their ESB and ended with 182 earning it.

