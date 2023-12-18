E3B Competition

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Erin Conway 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers along with partner nations and allies compete in an Expert Soldier Badge, Expert Field Medical Badge, and Expert Infantry Badge competition Nov. 10, 2023 in Germany. The competition started with 555 Soldiers competing for their ESB and ended with 182 earning it.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
