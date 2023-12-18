U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, pose for a photo after completing the E3B competition Nov. 10, 2023 in Germany. Of these eight Steel Rain Soldiers, seven earned their expert soldier badge and one earned the expert field medical badge.

