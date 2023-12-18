Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Erin Conway 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, pose for a photo after completing the E3B competition Nov. 10, 2023 in Germany. Of these eight Steel Rain Soldiers, seven earned their expert soldier badge and one earned the expert field medical badge.

    This work, E3B Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #e3b #winningmatters

