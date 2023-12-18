20th Component Maintenance Squadron (CMS) electronic warfare section Airmen assemble a mobile shelter at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 16, 2023. This training helped to create a continuity directive, allowing new squadron members to rapidly immerse themselves into local Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airmen training and gain proficiency before employing these skills downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 10:57
|Photo ID:
|8179372
|VIRIN:
|231116-F-QY889-1073
|Resolution:
|8026x5351
|Size:
|18.22 MB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability
