    20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability. [Image 5 of 5]

    20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability.

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    20th Component Maintenance Squadron (CMS) electronic warfare section Airmen assemble a mobile shelter at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 16, 2023. This training helped to create a continuity directive, allowing new squadron members to rapidly immerse themselves into local Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airmen training and gain proficiency before employing these skills downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 10:57
    Photo ID: 8179372
    VIRIN: 231116-F-QY889-1073
    Resolution: 8026x5351
    Size: 18.22 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability. [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    ACE
    Mission ready
    MCA
    20th FW
    20th CMS

