20th Component Maintenance Squadron (CMS) electronic warfare section Airmen assemble a mobile shelter at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 16, 2023. This training helped to create a continuity directive, allowing new squadron members to rapidly immerse themselves into local Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airmen training and gain proficiency before employing these skills downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 10:57 Photo ID: 8179372 VIRIN: 231116-F-QY889-1073 Resolution: 8026x5351 Size: 18.22 MB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability. [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.