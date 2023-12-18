20th Component Maintenance Squadron (CMS) electronic warfare section Airmen insulate a mobile shelter at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 16, 2023. This training ensures CMS Airmen could rapidly deploy shelters enabling CMS EWS to operate in contested and austere environments with limited resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 10:57
|Photo ID:
|8179367
|VIRIN:
|231116-F-QY889-1068
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.5 MB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability. [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT