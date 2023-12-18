20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability.

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Damien Lange, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron (CMS) electronic warfare sensor noncommissioned officer in charge, connects a door stabilizer at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov 16, 2023. 20th CMS leadership’s intentional effort to keep their Airmen deployable through practicing skills used down range ensures Airmen are ready to continue operations in adverse environments with limited resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

