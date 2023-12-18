Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability. [Image 2 of 5]

    20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability.

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Damien Lange, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron (CMS) electronic warfare sensor noncommissioned officer in charge, connects a door stabilizer at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov 16, 2023. 20th CMS leadership’s intentional effort to keep their Airmen deployable through practicing skills used down range ensures Airmen are ready to continue operations in adverse environments with limited resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 10:57
    Photo ID: 8179368
    VIRIN: 231116-F-QY889-1081
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.16 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability. [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability.
    20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability.
    20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability.
    20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability.
    20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    ACE
    Mission ready
    MCA
    20th FW
    20th CMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT