    20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability.

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    20th Component Maintenance Squadron (CMS) electronic warfare section Airmen assemble a mobile shelter at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 16, 2023. The 20th CMS trains to assemble shelters efficiently and effectively, ensuring their ability to establish mobile repair and testing capabilities in adverse environments at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    Shaw AFB
    ACE
    Mission ready
    MCA
    20th FW
    20th CMS

