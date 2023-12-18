20th Component Maintenance Squadron (CMS) electronic warfare section Airmen assemble a mobile shelter at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 16, 2023. The 20th CMS trains to assemble shelters efficiently and effectively, ensuring their ability to establish mobile repair and testing capabilities in adverse environments at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 10:57
|Photo ID:
|8179370
|VIRIN:
|231116-F-QY889-1053
|Resolution:
|7927x5285
|Size:
|19.04 MB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability. [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT