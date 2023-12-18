20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability.

20th Component Maintenance Squadron (CMS) electronic warfare section Airmen pose in front of a mobile shelter at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 16, 2023. 20th CMS Airmen streamlined their Agile Combat Employment responsibilities allowing them to curate an instruction manual, which includes shelter set up instructions, to be used for continuity for new arrivals to the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

Date Taken: 11.16.2023
Location: SUMTER, SC, US