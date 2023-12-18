51st FW conducts fighter interoperability during VD24

U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornets and a U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II taxi the runway during Vigilant Defense 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2023. During the training, the 51st Fighter Wing collaborated with other U.S. military branches and international air forces to enhance interoperability and ensure coordinated air power during real-world contingency operations. VD24 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

