51st FW conducts fighter interoperability during VD24

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon taxis down an alternate landing strip during Vigilant Defense 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2023. The reallocation of flightline space allows pilots to continue flying operations despite damage to the main runway. VD24 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. Training is conducted throughout the year to generate combat airpower at a moment’s notice, affirming the commitment to the ROK remains ironclad and ensures regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

