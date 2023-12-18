51st FW conducts fighter interoperability during VD24

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II takes off from an alternate landing strip during Vigilant Defense 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2023. The Airmen of the 51st Fighter Wing continuously train to maintain the high level of full-spectrum readiness required to execute the mission proficiently and effectively. VD24 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

