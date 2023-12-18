51st FW conducts fighter interoperability during VD24

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off during Vigilant Defense 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2023. Training is continuously conducted to generate combat airpower at a moment’s notice, affirming the commitment to the Republic of Korea remains ironclad and ensures regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. VD24 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

