    51st FW conducts fighter interoperability during VD24 [Image 7 of 14]

    51st FW conducts fighter interoperability during VD24

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornet taxis down an alternate landing strip during Vigilant Defense 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2023. In contingency environments, the ALS is activated when the main runway sustains heavy damage, which allows pilots to maintain readiness and continue flying operations. VD24 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

