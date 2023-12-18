A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II taxis down an alternate landing strip during Vigilant Defense 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2023. In contingency environments, the ALS is activated when the main runway sustains heavy damage, which allows pilots to maintain readiness and continue flying operations. VD24 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 23:31 Photo ID: 8178806 VIRIN: 231030-F-QO603-1996 Resolution: 5323x3542 Size: 10.93 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st FW conducts fighter interoperability during VD24 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.