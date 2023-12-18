Republic of Korea Air Force service members celebrate with ROKAF Col. Choong-Won Oh, 38th Fighter Group outgoing commander, as he departs from the auditorium after the 38th FG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2023. Oh served as the commander of the 38th FG from December 2022 to December 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 22:06 Photo ID: 8175964 VIRIN: 231215-F-DU706-1447 Resolution: 6048x3402 Size: 0 B Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Kunsan welcomes new ROKAF 38th Fighter Group commander [Image 1788 of 1788], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.