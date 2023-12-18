Republic of Korea Air Force Col. Byeong-Ki Ahn, 38th Fighter Group incoming commander, greets servicemembers after the 38th FG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2023. During his speech, Ahn expressed a strong desire for the ROK-US alliance to maintain a combat-ready united front. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 22:06 Photo ID: 8175961 VIRIN: 231215-F-DU706-1461 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 0 B Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Kunsan welcomes new ROKAF 38th Fighter Group commander [Image 1788 of 1788], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.