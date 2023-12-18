U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea service members gather for a photo to welcome ROK Air Force Col. Byeong-Ki Ahn, 38th Fighter Group incoming commander, during the 38th FG change of command at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2023. The change of command is a defining moment in the lives of the incoming and outgoing commanders as well as the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 22:06
|Photo ID:
|8175963
|VIRIN:
|231215-F-DU706-1201
|Resolution:
|4908x2761
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Kunsan welcomes new ROKAF 38th Fighter Group commander [Image 1788 of 1788], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS
Team Kunsan welcomes new ROKAF 38th Fighter Group commander
