U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea service members gather for a photo to welcome ROK Air Force Col. Byeong-Ki Ahn, 38th Fighter Group incoming commander, during the 38th FG change of command at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2023. The change of command is a defining moment in the lives of the incoming and outgoing commanders as well as the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 22:06 Photo ID: 8175963 VIRIN: 231215-F-DU706-1201 Resolution: 4908x2761 Size: 0 B Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Kunsan welcomes new ROKAF 38th Fighter Group commander [Image 1788 of 1788], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.