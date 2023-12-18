Team Kunsan welcomes new ROKAF 38th Fighter Group commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, right, 8th Fighter Wing commander, congratulates Republic of Korea Air Force Col. Byeong-Ki Ahn, 38th Fighter Group incoming commander, after the 38th FG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2023. Ahn, also known as Eagle 37, assumed command of the 38th FG from outgoing commander Col. Choong-Won Oh. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
