U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, right, 8th Fighter Wing commander, congratulates Republic of Korea Air Force Col. Byeong-Ki Ahn, 38th Fighter Group incoming commander, after the 38th FG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2023. Ahn, also known as Eagle 37, assumed command of the 38th FG from outgoing commander Col. Choong-Won Oh. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 22:06 Photo ID: 8175962 VIRIN: 231215-F-DU706-1396 Resolution: 5698x3205 Size: 0 B Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Kunsan welcomes new ROKAF 38th Fighter Group commander [Image 1788 of 1788], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.