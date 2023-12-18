KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Members of the Wolf Pack welcomed Republic of Korea Air Force Col. Byeong-Ki Ahn, 38th Fighter Group incoming commander, during the 38th FG change of command ceremony Dec. 15.



“I am honorably taking over responsibility as commander of the 38th Fighter Group,” said Ahn. “Together, we will lead the future of ROKAF and continue to develop the ROK-US alliance so that we can be a strong, combat-ready fighter group that can accomplish all.”



Before the relinquishing command, ROKAF Col. Choong-Won Oh, 38th FG outgoing commander, expressed gratitude to the ROKAF and U.S. service members of Kunsan Air Base.



“To all the commanders, staff and civilian workers of the 38th FG, Wolf [U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander] and every single one of the Wolf Pack family; all you have been my best partners for the peace and prosperity of the Peninsula,” said Oh. “I can’t thank you enough for that.”



Before departing the venue, Oh expressed a positive future for the 38th FG.



“I firmly believe that all of you will surely accomplish new achievements under the great leadership of Col. Ahn, the new Eagle,” said Oh. “I’ll be sending my support from a distance and watching all the developments of the 38th FG.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 22:05 Story ID: 460399 Location: KR Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Kunsan welcomes new ROKAF 38th Fighter Group commander, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.