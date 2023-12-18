U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Kim, left, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, gives Republic of Korea Air Force Col. Choong-Won Oh, 38th Fighter Group outgoing commander, a farewell handshake after a change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2023. Oh relinquished command to ROKAF Col. Byeong-Ki Ahn, 38th Fighter Group incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 22:06 Photo ID: 8175960 VIRIN: 231215-F-DU706-1413 Resolution: 5628x3745 Size: 0 B Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Kunsan welcomes new ROKAF 38th Fighter Group commander [Image 1788 of 1788], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.