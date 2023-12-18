Team Kunsan welcomes new ROKAF 38th Fighter Group commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Kim, left, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, gives Republic of Korea Air Force Col. Choong-Won Oh, 38th Fighter Group outgoing commander, a farewell handshake after a change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2023. Oh relinquished command to ROKAF Col. Byeong-Ki Ahn, 38th Fighter Group incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
