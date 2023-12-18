Airman joins Air force to chase aviation dream, better life for his family

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kareem Howell, poses for a photo with his family. After arriving to the U.S., Howell lived with his mother in New York where he also attended college studying business while working at John F. Kennedy Airport supplying aircraft with catering. Being surrounded by aircraft every day, Howell discovered a growing passion for aviation, inspiring him to pursue a career a pilot in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force curtesy photo)

