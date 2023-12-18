U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kareem Howell, a fuels management specialist, poses for a photo with his family after graduating from Basic Military training. Howell’s journey to the Air Force began in Spanishtown, Jamaica, where he spent most of his childhood and high school years living with his mother and sister until moving to the United States in 2015. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
Airman joins Air force to chase aviation dream, better life for his family
