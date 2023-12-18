Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman joins Air force to chase aviation dream, better life for his family [Image 3 of 6]

    Airman joins Air force to chase aviation dream, better life for his family

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kareem Howell, a fuels management specialist, monitors fuels distribution into a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2023. Howell’s journey to the Air Force began in Spanishtown, Jamaica, where he spent most of his childhood and high school years living with his mother and sister until moving to the United States in 2015. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 05:20
    Photo ID: 8174527
    VIRIN: 231213-F-WH061-1020
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Airman joins Air force to chase aviation dream, better life for his family [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Fuels
    POL
    Recruiting

