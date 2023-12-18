Airman 1st Class Kareem Howell, a fuels management specialist, poses with his family. Howell’s journey to the Air Force began in Spanishtown, Jamaica, where he spent most of his childhood and high school years living with his mother and sister until moving to the United States in 2015. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 05:20 Photo ID: 8174525 VIRIN: 231213-F-XX000-1001 Resolution: 1024x683 Size: 82.72 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman joins Air force to chase aviation dream, better life for his family [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.